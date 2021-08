Nigerian tech startups have raised $321million in the first half of the year 2021, despite the economic challenges and socio-political environment. Fintech startups like Kuda have raised $80 million and Flutterwave picked a $170 million funding to take its valuation to over $1 billion, making it a unicorn company. While many startups have been able…

