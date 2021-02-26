BusinessDay
How CBN’s N736bn COVID-19 interventions paved way for Nigeria to exit recession

... as 3.8m individuals, SMEs, projects benefit … N98.28bn disbursed so far in 2021

cbn
The impacts of the CBN’s interventions were largely felt by the non-oil sector, an area the government is trying to make the main growth sector

Aggressive interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to offset the negative repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in Nigeria’s unexpected exit from recession as growth beat global forecast, according to BusinessDay findings. Between 2020 and February 2021, the CBN disbursed an estimated N736.67 billion intervention fund to over 3.8 million…

