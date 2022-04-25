Highway concession: FG finalises evaluation of 18 firms’ bids

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), has concluded the evaluation of the proposals submitted by 18 bidders for the concession of 12 highways in the country.

The proposals were submitted for the first phase of the Value-Added Concession (VAC) under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The HDMI, a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative of the ministry, seeks to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure and maximise the use of assets along the Right of Way of federal highways in the country.

The first phase of the VAC seeks to concession 12 economically viable road corridors, representing 1,963km or 5.6 percent of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highway, to technically and financially capable private sector firms/consortia.

The road corridors are Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba, Sagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga Highways, Kano-Maiduguri (Kano-Shuarin), Kano-Maiduguri (Potiskum-Damaturu), Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme Border.

The Value-Added Concession Request for Proposal (RFP) Evaluation Report was presented and approved on April 21 at the Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting chaired by Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing.

The meeting also had in attendance members of the committee from the Ministries of Works and Housing; Environment; Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Justice; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; and Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Abimbola Asein, head of PPP Unit at FMWH, said the Project Delivery Team (PDT) had concluded the evaluation of the bidders’ technical and financial proposals, adding that the proposed preferred/reserved bidders had been identified.

“The HDMI Project Steering Committee reserves the right to disqualify any preferred bidder found to have supplied inaccurate or misleading information, following due diligence or is unable to reach a mutual agreement on the project’s technical and financial parameters,” she said.

After deliberating on the prayers presented by the PDT, the PSC approved them and adopted amendments agreed on during the meeting.

The PSC reiterated the importance of due diligence on the preferred bidders and recommended the constitution of a team made up of high-ranking officials from the relevant ministries, saying this would help achieve value for money for Nigeria during negotiations.

The rationale behind the HDMI, a private sector engagement, is to provide alternative sources of financing for road development and management in the country.

It is consistent with the provisions of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Establishment Act 2005; National Policy on Public-Private Partnership; Federal Highways Act CAP.135, 1971; and Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy.

The scope of the VAC includes the expansion, re-alignment, rehabilitation, and maintenance of the existing road pavements and bridges, construction of interchanges and pedestrian crossings, and construction and operations of tolling facilities.

There is also the installation and operations of weighbridges; installation and operation of intelligent traffic systems for remote highway monitoring; physical patrol of the highway; provision of towing services, ambulance service, and refuse management. Others include the provision of directional signage, rest areas, and highway illumination, among others.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) Notice was published on March 29, 2021, through the HDMI Portal, and at the close of the RFQ portal on May 31, 2021, 75 firms/consortia successfully submitted valid applications.

An Inter-Ministerial Evaluation Committee evaluated the 75 submitted bids, where 18 firms/consortia were prequalified, having met all the criteria outlined in the notice. The RFP documents were then issued out to the prequalified bidders on October 29, 2021, through the HDMI portal.

The deadline was February 22, 2022, while documents from the 18 bidders were officially opened during the RFP Bid opening ceremony held on February 23, 2022.

The project is now at the Due Diligence Stage and will be followed by Negotiation of Technical and Financial Parameters. The Negotiated Parameters will be populated in the Full Business Case (FBC) to be forwarded to ICRC for FBC Compliance Certificate.

The Compliance Certificate will be presented to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval. If approved, the Concession Agreement will be vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice within a stipulated time frame to enable commercial close.