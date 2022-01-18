Here are 6 top industries employers are seeking applicants

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people work and the type of jobs that are in high demand according to a new survey by Jobberman indicating how job preferences are changing.

Some of the industries in top demand include information technology and telecommunications, banking, finance/ insurance and retail, fashion, fast-moving consumer goods according to a survey of employers from July 2020 to July 2021, carried out by Jobberman Nigeria.

While real estate, manufacturing and warehousing, education, healthcare, energy and utilities, advertising, media and communication, and hospitality/hotel are in the bottom seven.

The findings were published by Jobberman Nigeria, a top recruitment platform. The report analysed 20,078 job listings (supply) and 959,610 job applications (demand) to form this analysis.

According to the report, the findings can be attributed to the uptake of remote working, which has allowed the top 10 industries to continue recruiting and scaling up despite the lockdowns that have been experienced so far.

“Overall, January 2021 saw an increase in job applications across most of the top industries, meaning more job seekers were looking for jobs at the beginning of the year. In addition, this is a post-pandemic effect on these sectors,” the report stated.

It further added that the companies in these industries segments are ramping up to secure market share as quickly as possible.

Similarly, Eseosa Osayimwen, content specialist at Jobberman Nigeria noted that the findings will help people make better business decisions and will also guide their next big career move.

“We have witnessed tremendous changes in the Nigerian job market this year from unemployment rates reaching an all-time high of 33.3 percent to the scaling up of demand and supply across industries you wouldn’t expect,” Osayimwen said.

The report also highlighted that in terms of job functions in demand, administration/ office recorded the highest number of job applications over the last year, followed by accounting, auditing/finance, customer service, and support, among others.

The insights for the top six job functions could be influenced by the fact that these are back-office functions that support sales effort for business, the report says.

In terms of job functions in supply, sales recorded the highest number of vacancies that employers wanted to fill, in addition to marketing, communications and administration and office.

According to Jobberman, the reason for the increase in demand for sales and business development is to drive sales for businesses while technology and engineering is as a result of the demand for digital content, which also impacts the demand for people in this creative space.

“The increase in marketing is due to lead generation for the sales reps and back-office functions supporting the operations of the business,” it added.