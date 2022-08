Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index(CPI) otherwise known as the headline inflation sustained its upward movement as it rose to 19.64 percent in July 2022 on a year on year basis compared with 17.38 percent in July 2021.

This is the highest inflation figure since October 2005 when inflation was 24.3 percent, Nigeria’s data agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced a few hours ago.

Details soon.