Government needs to fix energy, improve domestic production to increase tax revenue

To increase Nigeria’s tax revenue and widen the 6 percent contribution to GDP, the government would need to encourage domestic production and cut down wasteful spending, according to Olajumoke Simplice, president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). According to Simplice, fixing Nigeria’s blackout of over 4,600 hours per year will drive down…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE