Global emergence of Nigeria’s Aso-Oke: A hidden gem in fashion exports

While much of the attention in Nigeria’s fashion exports has been on Ankara, an underreported success story lies in the traditional Yoruba textile, Aso-Oke. Known for its rich history and intricate weaving techniques, Aso-Oke is emerging as a coveted luxury item in the global fashion industry, especially in Europe and North America.

The Cultural and Economic Importance of Aso-Oke

Aso-Oke, meaning “top cloth,” has traditionally been woven from cotton or silk and used for important ceremonies like weddings and chieftaincy titles in Yoruba culture. However, in recent years, it has found its way into global high fashion, with designers incorporating it into luxury clothing lines and accessories.

In Nigeria, the Aso-Oke industry supports over 50,000 artisans spread across major weaving centres like Iseyin, Oyo, and Ilorin. The fabric is typically handwoven, a process that can take up to three weeks to complete, depending on the complexity of the pattern. In 2023 alone, Aso-Oke exports increased by 15 per cent, generating approximately $120 million in foreign exchange revenue.

International Designers Embrace Aso-Oke

International fashion houses are beginning to take notice of this cultural gem. Nigerian designers like Maki Oh, Lisa Folawiyo, and Deola Sagoe have brought Aso-Oke to the international runway.

In 2022, Maki Oh’s Spring/Summer collection, which featured modern interpretations of Aso-Oke, was showcased in New York Fashion Week, receiving global acclaim.

Beyond clothing, Aso-Oke is also finding its place in luxury accessories. Nigerian brand Oeclat Designs has exported Aso-Oke handbags and shoes to markets in France and Italy, positioning it as a high-end, culturally significant fashion material. Global demand for African-inspired textiles is projected to grow by 20 per cent annually, according to a report by the African Fashion Foundation.

Challenges and Opportunities in Scaling Aso-Oke Production

Despite its growing popularity, scaling Aso-Oke production to meet global demand poses challenges. The current production method relies heavily on manual labor, with little mechanization. This limits the volume that can be produced for export, making it difficult to scale without significant investment in new technologies.

However, collaborations between Nigerian weavers and international fashion brands offer a potential solution. The Africa Textile Alliance (ATA) has partnered with brands in Italy and France to train Nigerian artisans in more efficient weaving techniques, without sacrificing the fabric’s authenticity. This initiative aims to increase exports by 25 per cent over the next five years, positioning Aso-Oke as a staple in luxury fashion worldwide.

The Sustainable Fashion Trend

Another key opportunity for Aso-Oke lies in the global shift toward sustainable fashion. As consumers become more eco-conscious, demand for handmade, ethically sourced fabrics like Aso-Oke is expected to grow.

Aso-Oke is made from natural materials and involves little to no industrial waste, making it a sustainable alternative to synthetic fabrics. With sustainable fashion expected to be a $12 billion industry by 2028, Aso-Oke could well be Nigeria’s next big export success.

In conclusion, Aso-Oke’s rise as an exportable fashion commodity offers a unique opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage, while also driving economic growth. With increased investment in infrastructure and better support for artisans, Aso-Oke is poised to become a central piece of Nigeria’s fashion exports.