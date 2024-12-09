Foreign investment in Nigerian equities hit highest level since 2020

Foreign portfolio investments in Nigerian equities have reached the highest level, post-COVID, as the investments hit $284 million in the first nine months of 2024. This marked a 19 percent year-on-year appreciation from the $239.2 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

This is according to the Capital Importation Data for Q3 2024 provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This represents the highest level of interest in Nigerian equities since the first nine months of 2020 when foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in the market reached approximately $737 million. Comparatively, FPI stood at $168.5 million in 9M 2021, declined to $51.7 million in 9M 2022, and rebounded to $239.2 million in 9M 2023. With an FPI of $84.7 million in Q3 2024, it also represents the highest foreign investment in Nigerian equities in the third quarter of the year since 2019.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian equities attracted significant interest from foreign portfolio investors, with FPI inflows reaching approximately $1.89 billion in full-year 2019 and $2.36 billion in 2018. In the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic-triggered lockdown, FPI in equities stood at $639 million but plunged sharply to $53.2 million in the second quarter of that year.

The FPI in equities in Q3 2024 represented a 912 percent year-on-year growth from the $8.4 million recorded in Q3 2023. However, it represented a 43.5 percent quarter-on-quarter decline from the $149.9 million recorded in Q2 2024.

Considering the exchange rate discrepancies, the NGX data is in tandem with the NBS report. According to the NGX, foreign participation in the NGX in the first nine months of 2024 hit N696.9 billion, marking a 170 percent year-on-year appreciation from the N258 billion recorded in 9M 2023.

The Foreign Portfolio Participation report revealed that foreign involvement in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rose to almost 18 percent in the first nine months of 2024, marking a notable increase from the 9.5 percent recorded during the same period in 2023. However, foreign participation in the market has transformed it into a hub for speculative “hot money,” as foreign investors are drawn to the attractive returns.

In 9M 2024, there has been a foreign inflow of N311 billion into the NGX and a corresponding foreign outflow of N386 billion from the market.

In 2024, Nigeria’s economy is increasingly exhibiting characteristics of a “hot money” hub, with foreign portfolio investments accounting for approximately 61 percent of the country’s total capital importation in the first nine months of the year. Short-term money market instruments account for $3.43 billion of the $4.38 billion in foreign portfolio investments recorded in the first nine months of 2024.

This year, the NGX has provided a year-to-date return of 31.34 percent, underperforming the country’s inflation rate and 2023’s returns. Despite Nigeria experiencing its highest inflation since 1996 and benchmark interest rates surging to a record 27.5 percent, the increased foreign interest in Nigerian equities can be attributed to significant improvements in the country’s foreign exchange system. Unlike in previous years, the current foreign exchange system offers greater fluidity, enabling investors to seamlessly invest in Nigerian stocks and repatriate their USD returns without the need for lobbying.

The market has also offered appealing returns, with stocks like Seplat, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, appreciating by 147 percent year-to-date. Airtel Africa, which is also dual-listed, has recorded a 14 percent return year-to-date, while Oando Plc, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has posted a remarkable 499 percent year-to-date return.

