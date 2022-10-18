Flooding intensifies Nigeria’s cost of living crisis

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is seeing fresh spikes in food prices following the devastation of thousands of farmland in key agricultural-producing states across the country.

The flood which has destroyed 70,566 hectares of farmland, damaged 45, 249 houses and displaced over 1.4 million Nigerians with about 500 persons reported dead, according to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, have sent prices of key food items on an upward trajectory, especially in communities affected by the flood.

Also, prices of transportation have surged again as tankers conveying petroleum products to the Federal Capital and other states in the northern parts of the country are unable to move as the flood has cut most road networks in the regions.

Nigerian flooding has long been worsened by inadequate infrastructure and underfunded flood defence and is being further exacerbated by the impact of climate change.

Nigeria’s Inflation has accelerated to 20.7 percent in September, the highest in 17years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, with it set to go even higher if the Nigerian government fails to act on soaring food, and diesel prices., analysts say. Africa’s biggest economy has been grappling with double monthly digit inflation since 2016.

BusinessDay surveyed some markets across Lagos and found that a crate of eggs sold for N2,000 two weeks ago now sells for N2,300, showing a 15 percent increase in price.

A five litre of palm oil now sells for N5,300 as against N4,300 sold two weeks ago, indicating a 23.3 percent rise in price.

A 50 kg bag of foreign rice now sells for N35,000 as against N30,000 sold a few weeks ago. A 50 kg of local rice which was sold for N28,000 and N 29,000 depending on the brand now sells for N36,000.

Read also: Explainer: How Nigeria can better manage flooding

The price surge is more in states impacted by the flood. In a community in Sagbama, Bayelsa where floods have cut off major road networks, prices of food items have more than doubled.

A Nairaland user with the account ebidabs, said he bought a bulb of onions for N120 which was sold for N30 before the flooding incident.

“Nigeria’s food system is completely in disarray. The ongoing flooding has added to the problems of the food system, thus reducing food availability,” said Kabiru Ibrahim, national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in a response to questions.

“Hunger is going to further rise as we currently do not have anything in our reserves that would have served as a buffer to cushion the effect that would come from the shortfall,” Ibrahim noted.

He added that the flooding situation in the country has added to the problems of worsening insecurity, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and surging costs of key inputs already rattling farmers.

This, according to him, is a serious problem for a nation where inflation is at a 17-year high, led by food inflation at 23.34 percent.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier warned that at least 32 of 36 states of Nigeria, including Kaduna, Borno, Delta, and Bayelsa, were expected to experience a high risk of flooding this year.

Already, Benue, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Anambra, Kogi, and Ebonyi have recorded flooding incidents within the last month.