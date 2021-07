Flashback Friday when BusinessDay started in 2001

Ten numbers defined Nigeria’s economy in 2001 when BusinessDay Newspapers commenced operations. These numbers include the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 3 percent, inflation rate (18%), exchange rate (N135.5k/$), Monetary Rediscounted Rate (MRR) currently Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) 16.5 percent, price of oil ($25.5), and gross international reserves $9.87 million. Other numbers included gross domestic debt…