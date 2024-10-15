Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Battle line

Dollar reaches two-month high

The U.S. dollar hovered at an over two-month high against major currencies on Tuesday, spurred by wagers the Federal Reserve will proceed with modest rate cuts in the near term.

A string of U.S. data has shown the economy to be resilient and slowing only modestly, while inflation in September rose slightly more than expected, leading traders to trim bets on large rate cuts from the Fed.

The U.S. central bank kicked off its easing cycle with an aggressive 50 basis points at its last policy meeting in September. Traders are now ascribing 89% chance of a 25 bps cut in November, with 45 bps of easing priced in for the year.

The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was last at 103.18, just shy of 103.36, the highest level since Aug. 8 it touched on Monday. The index is up 2.5% and on course to snap its three-month losing streak.

Nigeria’s crude oil production in September dropped by 33,000 barrels – OPEC Nigeria’s average crude oil production in the month of September declined by as much as 33,000 barrels to 1.405 million barrels per day. In its October oil market report, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed that Nigeria’s crude oil production fell from 1.438 million barrels per day in August, according to secondary data from Nigerian authorities. Nigeria has been struggling to increase oil production to meet both its OPEC quota and local refinery demands. Since the beginning of the year, the country’s output has hovered between 1.2 and 1.3 million barrels per day.

Trump sparks outrage after calling for army to handle enemies on election day

Donald Trump has provoked an angry backlash from Democrats after calling for the US armed forces to be turned against his political adversaries when voters go to the polls at next month’s presidential election.

In comments that added further fuel to fears of an authoritarian crackdown if he recaptures the White House, the Republican nominee said the military or national guard should be deployed against opponents that he called “the enemy within” when the election takes place on November 5th.

Israeli airstrike kills more than 20 in northern Lebanon

More than 20 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Christian town in northern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to fire rockets at Tel Aviv, as Israel’s multifront war continues to escalate.

It was also a particularly bloody 24 hours in the Gaza Strip. Four people were killed in an Israeli bombing of a hospital courtyard in central Gaza, another strike on a nearby school used as a shelter killed at least 20 people, and a drone strike killed five children playing on the street in al-Shati camp in Gaza City, according to local health authorities.

Shettima blames climate change for irregular power supply, floods

Vice President Kassim Shettima has labelled Nigeria’s erratic power supply, perennial floods, and food crises as some of the adverse effects of climate change.

Shettima, who spoke at the Africa Climate Forum 2024 in Abuja, said the climate-driven realities are vivid reminders that no nation in Africa is immune to climate change consequences.

“Nigeria, like many other nations, has experienced first-hand the devastating effects of climate change. We have been at the mercy of unpredictable water bodies, perennial floods, disrupted livestock production, intermittent power generation, and food crises,” Shettima stated.

He added, “These climate-driven realities are not just calls to action; they are vivid reminders that none of us is immune to their consequences. This is why we must come together to compare notes, adopt peer learning mechanisms, and agree on practical solutions that will move us forward.”

Share