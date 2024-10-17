Five things to know to start your Thursday

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, dies aged 31
Liam Payne, a former member of the globally popular One Direction pop group, has died at age 31.
Police in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires said Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood on Wednesday. He sustained “extremely serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of the Buenos Aires municipality, said police had been called to the hotel in response to a report of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.
CBN, SEC sanction 10 banks for forex violations
Nigerian regulatory agencies have cracked down on 10 Deposit Money Banks for violating foreign exchange guidelines and other regulatory rules. The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission imposed these sanctions. In the first six months of 2024, these agencies levied fines totaling N1.502 billion on the offending banks.
This wave of penalties highlights an ongoing issue: many financial institutions struggle to fully comply with the standards set by regulatory authorities. The list of penalised banks includes several well-known names in Nigeria’s banking sector: First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, United Bank of Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, Sterling Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, and VFD Bank.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has commenced a re-validation exercise to ascertain complaints of manufacturers and importers over foreign exchange claims worth $2.4bn.
The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this while speaking to the business community at a special summit dinner organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, on Tuesday night in Abuja.
He said the bank has finalised its first stage of verification and is currently going through a second stage to authenticate claims by manufacturers.
This new development comes eight months after the apex bank claimed to have cleared fx forwards worth $7bn, effectively eliminating a legacy burden.
