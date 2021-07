Five things to know to start your day

Despite ban, Nigerians trade N92.25m bitcoin on Paxful Nigerians traded bitcoin volumes of over N92.25m ($225K) on Paxful, a cryptocurrency trading platform, from March to June 2021. This was according to a source in Paxful. The source added that from November 2020 to February 2021, trading volumes from Nigeria was about N73.8m. In an email…