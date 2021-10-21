Five things driving business shifts globally- Okiti

As the global economy shifts, businesses will need to be aware of the changing trends in order to meet the challenges ahead.

During the ThinkBusiness conference, Ogho Okiti, an economist and Managing Director of BuinessDay Media described five factors driving business shifts in the world today.

Okiti explained that the first was competition. He noted that competition drives innovation and companies are finding new ways and methods to compete.

According to him, economic crisis is another factor that drives business shifts. Some top companies in the world today were founded during crisis times. For instance, Airbnb (2008), Uber (2009), Disney (1929), Apple (1976) and Zoom (2011).

Read Also: Global economy rattled by surging covid cases as firms delay workers return

Third, he pointed out that government policies also drive business shifts. “For example, in Nigeria, government policies help banks but are crippling the insurance sector,” Okiti said.

Speaking further he said technology is a crucial driver of business shifts. “Business owners should not consider any business model without considering the impact of data and technology.”

Finally, Climate change and the pressure to reduce carbon emission are driving shifts in the business world.

“There is pressure from activists and developmental organizations for government and companies to reduce carbon emission and this has led to many businesses changing their models,” he said.

Okiti also explained that the Covid-19 pandemic and changing consumer preference also influence business shifts.