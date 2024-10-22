FG tells manufacturers to embrace renewable energy

The Federal Government is encouraging Nigerian manufacturers to switch to renewable energy to help boost the nation’s economy.

Adesuyi Olajide, who leads the Weights and Measures Department at the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, shared this message during his department’s yearly check-up visit to Cadbury Nigeria Plc in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that 90 per cent of the world’s electricity can and should come from renewable energy by 2050.

Olajide, who is also a Fellow of the Security Institute, emphasized that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring reliable power supply for businesses.

He added that the government was trying its best in terms of policies that would help the growth of industries in the country.

“The entire world is moving towards renewable energy, the government is encouraging industries to go green. Not only the industries, every Nigerian is encouraged to go green.

“The Weights and Measures is an arm of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is noted for providing an enabling environment to ensure that manufacturing industries thrive.

“The government is passionate about protecting the Nigerian industries,” Olajide said.

Read Also: Manufacturers feel the heat of rising energy costs

Speaking on the agency’s working visit to Cadbury Nigeria, Olajide said the company was operating within the regulatory requirements.

“Basically, we went through the factory and their machines are in good working condition. The little mistake we saw, we pointed them out and they are just within the error limits.

“We are committed to implementing what the act stipulates and any industry that is found wanting, we seal their equipment, and they will have to pay some sanctions to the government after complying,” Olajide said.

He noted that the monitoring was aimed at ensuring consumers’ protection.

“The exercise is to ensure that manufacturing companies do not short-change consumers. We inspected their weight bridge which they used in receiving their raw materials.

“We want to ensure that once they say it is 100 tonnes, it should be 100 tonnes. So that consumers will have value for their money.

“As a consumer, if you are buying these Bournvita and they tell you it is 60 grams, 20 grams or 900 grams, the money you have paid should be commensurate to what you are getting from Cadbury.

“This is what this exercise is all about,” he said.

Share