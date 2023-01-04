FG spends N5.2 trillion servicing debt in 11 months

Nigeria’s federal government spent some N5.24 trillion on debt service alone between January and November 2022, out of its N12.87 trillion total spending for the same period.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning announced this in Abuja on Wednesday during the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2023 Appropriation Act signed by President Buhari yesterday.

She noted that N3.94 trillion was spent on personnel costs, including pensions, while statutory transfers, overhead and service-wide votes expenditures totalled N1.81 trillion.

Capital expenditure, she said was just N1.88 trillion within the period.

The fiscal deficit, which has over the years become burdensome was estimated at N8.17 trillion in 2022, inclusive of the supplementary budget, but as of the end of November, it was recorded at 6.37 trillion.

The deficit was totally financed by borrowings, mostly from domestic sources.

Ahmed also hinted of plans to amend the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to accommodate a possible further raise of the statutory fiscal deficit from the current 3% of GDP, saying this is no longer feasible considering current realities.

“We are already working with the National Assembly on this,” she noted.

Speaking further on the performance of the 2022 budget implementation which the National Assembly has, however extended to March 31, 2023, Ahmed noted that the federal government’s retained revenue was recorded at N6.5 trillion, 87 percent of the prorate target of N7.48 trillion.

Federal government’s share of oil revenues was N586.71 billion – representing 35.7 percent performance, as at end November 2022.

At N2.09 trillion, Non-oil tax revenues recorded a 123.3 percent performance.

Companies and Incomes Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were N1.08 trillion and N295.2 billion, representing 158 percent and 124.3 percent of their respective targets.

Customs collections (comprising import duties, excise, fees and special levies) exceeded the target by N15.42 billion, indicating 102 percent performance.

Other revenues amounted to N3.72 trillion, of which independent revenue was N1.32trillion.

Oil production was 1.21 million barrels per day (mbpd) as against 1.6mbpd budgeted.

…details later