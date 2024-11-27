FG pledges to streamline export processes, address overlapping agency duties

Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the president on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to easing the challenges faced by exporters by addressing regulatory bottlenecks and overlapping agency responsibilities that increase operational costs.

During a ministerial consultation with exporters in Lagos, Jumoke Oduwole, minister for industry, trade, and investment, highlighted the need to resolve longstanding inefficiencies, including conflicts among agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Adebayo Thomas, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

“The challenges, the silos, the miscommunication, and overlapping duties that make things costlier for the private sector are nothing new to me.

“To not address these issues is to shoot ourselves in the foot and leave value on the table. President Bola Tinubu has given me marching orders, and together with my colleagues, we will deliver this for the Nigerian economy,”

Oduwole also highlighted the government’s focus on supporting both goods and services exports, particularly in digital trade, which she described as a ‘low-hanging fruit’ for Nigerian youths.

“We’re also supporting Nigerian exporters of services, which is one of the lowest hanging fruits for allowing Nigerian youth to earn foreign exchange while living in Nigeria by exporting their services.

“They’re talented in areas of digital trade. Nigeria is going to be a leading, dominating force in that regard,” Oduwole asserted.

The consultation provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss critical challenges and opportunities, including market access, tackling the barriers to international markets to ensure Nigerian exporters can compete on a global scale.

According to the statement, the consultation also addressed significant outcomes, including Export Expansion Grant, and advocating for grants to enhance exports’ competitiveness.

The statement addressed the use of smart energies, emphasising the role of sustainable energy solutions in driving sector growth.

It also addressed the multi-use export certificate, which proposes a streamlined certification process to reduce bureaucracy and foreign exchange accessibility, ensuring competitive foreign exchange rates for exporters.

The stakeholders consultation on export, aimed at fortifying Nigeria’s export sector and catalysing economic growth, brought together key players from the public and private sectors to deliberate on pivotal issues and opportunities shaping the future of Nigeria’s exports.

