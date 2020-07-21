FG must sustain ease of doing business to boost investment- Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday charged Federal government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs on the need to sustain the Buhari administration’s business reforms, through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), while he described as a opportunity to significantly boost local and foreign investments in the country

Osinbajo, speaking at a virtual meeting of the PEBEC to review the state of the reforms across a number of government agencies, noted that the Federal Government will continue to take the opportunity and ensure that more results are recorded.

Osinbajo who revealed that the World Bank has praised the economic direction of the Buhari administration and ranked the country higher in its annual Ease of Doing Business Rankings said, “This is a country with so much promise, this is a country that has so much resources and our administration has every opportunity to do something profound about investments in Nigeria.

“We must focus on how to get our business environment working.”

Earlier in his presentation, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo expressed optimism that the challenges observed in sustaining the successes recorded in the reforms will be addressed.

On his part, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, said sustaining the PEBEC reforms is a priority for Nigeria as the country would not have risen in the Ease of Doing Business rankings if not for PEBEC.

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, said the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) will continue to drive the mandate of PEBEC through extensive collaborations, adding that the National Action Plan 5.0 has been extended to July 29, 2020.