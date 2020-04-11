FG expresses concern over economic stability, job creation amid lockdown

The Federal government is seriously concerned with how to ensure economic stability, job protection and creation of more jobs, amid the lockdown Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo stated this in an interview with some journalists after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja last night.

The Vice President also said he met with Buhari to resolve some of the pressing issues around Covid-19 and the economic problems Nigerians are facing.

Osinbajo disclosed that the Economic Sustainability Committee headed by him will soon submit a full report to President Muhammadu Buhari on its thoughts and ideas on how to stabilize the economy.

“I came to brief the President, as it is usual, the regular briefing that I give, sometimes I come physically as you have seen me today, other times I brief him on the phone or by video conference.

“We are very concerned about that and the President has expressed very serious concerns about the problems that may be associated with the lockdown.

“Many of our people work for a daily wage, they have to go out to work, so we have to think in terms of how to ensure that we are able to give them some succour during the period when they are not able to work,” he noted.

James Kwen, Abuja