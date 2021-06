The looting and vandalism that followed the #EndSARS protest that engulfed Nigeria in 2020 are estimated to cost the nation’s insurance industry N20 billion in claims and handling expenses. At the moment, N5 billion claims has been paid, while a lot more are being processed and adjusted, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), said. Ganiyu Musa,…

