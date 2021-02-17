BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Ehingbeti: Complete Yabacon Valley to drive digital economy, speakers tell govt

...Experts task state on innovative, disruptive economy

and
Yabacon Valley
Yabacon Valley is a high-tech innovation hub, an aggregation of tech and tech-based businesses in the Yaba area of Lagos

For Lagos State and by extension Nigeria to create the desired digital economy and smart city, there is need to resuscitate the Yabacon Valley, build capacity and infrastructure and migrate to other states, speakers at Ehingbeti summit said on Wednesday. Yabacon Valley is a high-tech innovation hub, an aggregation of tech and tech-based businesses in…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.