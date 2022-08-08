Edo, GIZ push to attract $200m investment to state’s economy

Poised to add $200m worth of investment into the state’s economy, the Edo State Investment Promotion Office, (ESIPO) in collaboration with Germany’s leading provider of International Cooperation Service, GIZ, is reviewing investment strategies to position Edo as Nigeria’s most attractive and viable investment destination.

Welcoming participants to a three-day retreat which held in Asaba, Delta State and tagged: “institutional strengthening, strategy and mid-year review”, the managing director, ESIPO, Kelvin Uwaibi observed that the retreat was coming at a time when ESIPO is desirous of meeting its target of attracting quality investors into the state.

“We need to think differently and strategically to meet our target of attracting $200m worth of investments. In doing that, we are sure of attracting more jobs and more wealth for the people thereby achieving the economic recovery plan in the MEGA agenda”.

“We will be looking at our strategy also. We need to make ESIPO sustainable. Let us evaluate and re-evaluate ourselves to know how well we are delivering on our mandate. This is because we must meet our target in repositioning the economy of Edo State.

“ESIPO is a critical stakeholder. This explains why the office must be seen to be more active in helping to achieve the MEGA agenda of Governor Godwin Obaseki”.

Ojo Akin-Longe, lead, projects team at the Strategy, Policy, Project and Performance Management Office, while making a presentation on “operationalising organisational strategy in achieving the MEGA agenda” noted that as an agency, ESIPO must plan strategically and aim well in a way that encourages businesses to stay and expand in the state.

He suggested that the agency can do a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with MDAs in making the state business-friendly.

Speaking on what GIZ is currently doing in Edo State, head of policy and strategy, GIZ, Akinropo Omoware, said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were supported through economic education, entrepreneurial development, policy and regulatory improvement initiatives.

Edo State GIZ-SEDIN state coordinator, Blessing Ajimoti, said, “We offer financial literacy to businesses. Some of the ongoing projects in Edo State include our work with the ministry of justice in improving access to justice by training relevant stakeholders on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

At the local economic development level, we are working with three local government areas in the state. We are also working with the ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives to train business owners. We are engaging with EdoJobs to deliver business development support to MSMEs as well.”