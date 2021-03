The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Thursday said it is committed to establishing a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) at the dry inland port in Edo State. Olusegun Awolowo, executive director, NEPC gave the assurance during an inspection tour at the Atlantique Marine and Engineering Services Ltd. (AMES) Edo inland dry port in Benin City….

