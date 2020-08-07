Economy will grow at 3% in 2021 on sustainability plans implementation- Osinbajo
..Seeks private sector support ...Says Government can't do it alone
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria economy will bounce back with growth moving up to 3%, at the end of 2021, with the conscious implementation of the Federal government Economic Sustainability Plan, ESP and private sector collaboration The plan is part of Federal Government efforts to consolidates the designed to ward off a…
