Data fails to justify Buhari’s claim of lifting 10.5m out of poverty

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Democracy Day speech on Saturday, claimed that his administration has successfully lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years but data shows Nigerians have been worse off during this period. “In the last two years we lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty – farmers,…