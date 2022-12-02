Current series of N200, N500, N1,000 remain legal tender until January 31, 2023 — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a statement stating that the current series of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes of the naira remain legal tender until January 31, 2023.

The CBN said this on Friday via its Twitter handle, providing clarity about its irreversible decision to introduce new bills of the stated denomination.

The tweet read, “The current series of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain legal tender until the deadline of January 31, 2023.”

This information comes to dispel any false information pedalled on social media about the apex bank’s decision to either bring the non-acceptance of the existing denomination forward or extend the date beyond January 31, 2023.