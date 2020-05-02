COVID-19 validates FG’s decision to prioritize food security – Fayemi

Covid-19 has shown the importance of food security and our ability to call on the national food reserves at this time validates the government’s decision to prioritize food security, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state has said.

In a speech at the digital edition of the Platform Nigeria, a programme organized by the Convent Christian Center to promote national dialogue on critical issues on Saturday, Fayemi said Nigeria must deepen current reforms in the agricultural sector.

“As the planting season is upon us, the next set of interventions must focus on the following areas:

a massive national land clearing programme to open new land banks for agriculture; farm roads that ensure the effective transportation of inputs to and produce from farms, and extension services leveraging mobile and digital technology which will not only enumerate but geo-tag farmlands across the country to unlock dead capital but also share best practices with our farmers using mobile phones.

Others, according to Fayemi, are irrigation infrastructure to support wet- and dry-season farming which will bring an immediate uplift to yields, funding for the nation’s research institutes and universities to develop more productive inputs, and improving the linkage between farmers and markets by promoting more offtake and out grower schemes with the private sector

Fayemi said Nigeria must emerge from this crisis with a plan to create jobs and put food on the table of the citizens.

“We must attract investments required to bridge our infrastructure deficit and prioritize the provision of critical investment in education, healthcare security and other social protection needs.

“Agriculture, the mainstay of our national and many sub-national economy has never being more important especially as seek to reduce hunger,” Fayemi said.

The governor also called for a national collaboration among states and the federal government, saying that consistent advocacy for a joint national strategy was now important.

He enjoined Nigerians to take personal responsibility, be steadfast in efforts to protect oneself and loved ones and avoid peddling fake news and unverified information.

Fayemi also called on Nigerians to avoid stigmatizing people with infections or suspected cases, as it is not a death sentence and will remain with us for some time to come.

The governor also said there was a need for transparency and collaborative efforts to defeat the disease, commended health workers and dedicated May Day celebrations to health care workers.