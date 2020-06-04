Covid-19: NIWA to reduce tariff along inland waterways to encourage patronage

As the nation’s economy has been battered by COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has disclosed that it would reduce tariff across the country’s inland waterways as part of its contribution towards revamping the economy.

George Moghalu, the managing Director, dropped the hint on Wednesday during an interactive session with members of the Kogi Sate Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists. He explained that apart from putting measures in place to improve patronage of the country’s waterways , the reduction in tariff will serve as its own contribution to the federal and state governments in revamping the economy that has nosedived as a result of Covid19 pandemic.

“We are considering a reduction on tariffs payable on our waterways to encourage patronage and serve as our own contribution towards efforts to improve the economy after the Covid19.”

Moghalu equally stated that NIWA would spare no effort towards putting all waterways into use to reduce pressure on Nigeria roads and airports, adding that the country’s waterways are grossly underutilised as only three thousand were being put to use out of over ten thousand waterways in the country .