Central Bank Governors of Egypt and Morocco get top 10 ranking among global central bankers

The governors of the Central Banks of Egypt and Morocco are the only two from Africa to have been ranked among the top ten central bankers in the world by the US based magazine, Global Finance.

Tarek Amer of Egypt and Abdellatif Jouahri who came tops in Africa, were ranked among the likes of the central bank governors of Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, European Union, Iceland, Kuwait and Russia as the top central bankers for 2021. They all earned the top grade of “A” while the central bank governor of South Africa Lesetja Kganyago who earned “A-” came in the top twenty.

Nigeria’s central bank governor is missing from the top 20 central bankers in the world and was given a “C” grade by the magazine which ranks him lower than African peers from such countries as Kenya (B+), Rwanda (B+), Ghana (B-), Tanzania (B-) and Uganda (C+).

The Central Banker report cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African states and the Central Bank of West African states.

Grades given in the ranking are based on an “A” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.