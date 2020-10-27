BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

CBN’s report shows PMI contracted slowly in October to 49.4 index points

... Analysts expect PMI reading to cross 50 points before year end

Manufacturing sector

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report which showed that the manufacturing sector contracted slowly in October to 49.4 points from 46.9 index points in September 2020. This is attributed to slow down in economic activities as a result of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, the PMI reading…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.