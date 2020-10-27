CBN’s report shows PMI contracted slowly in October to 49.4 index points

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report which showed that the manufacturing sector contracted slowly in October to 49.4 points from 46.9 index points in September 2020. This is attributed to slow down in economic activities as a result of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, the PMI reading…

