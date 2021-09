Contrary to market perception that the naira remains overvalued, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said the currency of Africa’s largest economy is now determined by market fundamentals. Hassan Mahmud – Director, Monetary Policy Department, Central Bank of Nigeria made this known during a panel discussion; ‘Navigating an Economic Recovery Amid a Pandemic’…

