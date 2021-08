CBN appoints Bitt Inc as technical partner for e-Naira project

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engaged a global fintech company, Bitt Inc., as the technical partner for its digital currency eNaira, which is due to be unveiled before year end. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced this in Abuja on Monday. According to Emefiele, the e-Naira would help increase cross-border trade, accelerate financial…