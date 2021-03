Chisom Marvelous Elekwa is a young graduate of Public Health from one of the private universities in Nigeria. After two years without a job and not ready to watch her 50-year old mother struggle with her siblings school fees, Chisom in November 2019 went into the rice business, buying from producers and selling to consumers….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login