The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2023 has recorded $34.82 billion in investment interest, according to Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank who spoke at a press briefing at the end of the three-day event in Morocco, Friday.

That’s the highest investment interest since 2019 when $40.1 billion was achieved.

Details later