Abuja businesses count losses amid nationwide protest

Traders in Abuja have reported significant declines in patronage due to a partial lockdown, leading to low activity in the city center. Many businesses have remained closed since the protests began, further affecting daily commerce.

Ayo Eniola, a trader in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that her business was adversely affected by the protest, stating that her shop as well as those of her neighbours were shut down from Thursday until Monday.

“Our businesses were completely shut down from Thursday to Saturday, and some of us reopened on Monday. How are we supposed to survive and cater for our families?

“Even though I supported the move for the protest, I could no longer bear the impact it had on my finances. The economy is currently bad; the prices of commodities are increasing every day, which is why they organised the protest and I hope that the government understands the pain of the common man and acts accordingly to address our concerns.”

It was the same ordeal for Nonye Nkem, one of the food vendors at the busy food canteen located at the Federal Secretariat, as she strategised on how to prepare her food due to the reduced patronage occasioned by the protest.

Nonye said that patronage has reduced due to the protest, noting that she no longer cooks as much food as before.

“You can see how empty this place is now, and this is how it was yesterday when we resumed. We were not here on Thursday and Friday due to the protest but since we resumed yesterday, business has not been the same.

“I now wait for customers to place orders before I prepare my food, I do not want to prepare food and not get customers to buy them.”

Speaking further, Nonye said that the presence of security officers has allayed fear of violent demonstrations by protesters, noting that she was sure of safety.

Also, Naomi Yakubu, a wholesale groundnut seller at the bustling UTC Plaza in Area 10, lamented the drastic reduction in sales.

“Before the protests, I would sell out my goods by 2 PM after starting at 9 AM. But now, even with a reduced quantity, I am still struggling to sell, and I’m not sure if I will even finish what I brought today.

“The ongoing protests have clearly disrupted normal business operations, leaving traders and small business owners uncertain about the future as they navigate the challenges posed by the partial lockdown and reduced customer turnout,” he said.

This is as Doris Nkiriuka Anite, the minister of Industry, trade & investment, noted the protest resulted in economic losses worth over N500 billion.

Anite in a recent post on X said, “The loss of lives during the protests is saddening. My thoughts are with the families affected. The looting, resulting in billions lost, is a severe setback for our economy and entrepreneurs. Let’s honor those we’ve lost by striving for more peaceful and constructive dialogue.”

BusinessDay observed that some companies, including banks, were still shut down as at Monday and Tuesday, as security men at the Ecobank and Access confirmed that the banks were not open to customers.

Even though no protester was on sight, BusinessDay observed the presence of soldiers, police and civil defence officers at the entrance to the city center, where the most ministries, departments and agencies of government are located. Also, the Supreme Court, The National Assembly, and the Presidential Villa were heavily guarded by soldiers on Monday and Tuesday.

Security personnel were also well- positioned at the front of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, as well as the Tinubu/ Shetimma Campaign Organisation’s office in the Central Business District. This restricted vehicular movement into the city centers as drivers were asked to stop for search as well as present means of identification before they would be allowed to pass.

The protests appeared subdued in Abuja, the nation’s capital, as protesters refrained from participating in the action despite threats to continue for 10 days.

BusinessDay observed that protesters were notably absent at both the Moshood Abiola Stadium and Eagle Square.

In anonymity, a director at the Ministry of Health & Social Development, confirmed to BusinessDay that workers have stayed off work since the protest started last week. She blamed the absenteeism of workers on the fear of being caught up in violent demonstrations by protesters.

However, BusinessDay’s visits to Lugbe, Gwagwalada, and Kuje satellite towns showed a surge in activity as urban residents stayed indoors, fearing potential violence and disruption in the city center.

For small business owners like Nkechi Ndubisi, who owns a provision store in Lugbe, the recent surge in demand has been nothing short of a game-changer. “The protest did not affect my business because I didn’t look at my shop.

“I have seen a significant patronage in the last few days because a lot of people are indoors due to fear of the protests. The market generally has been very low because most people don’t have money so they just buy what they can afford,” she said.