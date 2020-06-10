Senate to consider revised 2020 budget Thursday

The Senate has revealed that it will consider the revised 2020 budget, Thursday, in plenary.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this on Wednesday during plenary.

The disclosure was sequel to the submission of the report of the Committee on Appropriation on the revised 2020 budget.

The Senate had on Tuesday deferred presentation of the report over a delay by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to provide details for the sum of N186 billion, an amount which was part of the N500 billion COVID-19 intervention fund.

Senator Jibrin Barau, Chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriations had explained that the Finance Ministry was yet to comply with the request of the Committee by attaching necessary details for the amount to be captured as part of the 2020 budget amendment bill.

Lawan on Wednesday revealed that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had complied with the request of the Appropriations Committee by providing the relevant details for the outstanding of N186 billion.

He said: “Tomorrow, we can receive and consider the report to ensure that we don’t delay anything as important as that. So, this is the essence of altering the order paper.”