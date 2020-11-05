Reps give PTAD boss 3-day ultimatum to appear before Pension Committee

The House of Representatives on Wednesday gave the Executive secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, (PTAD), Chioma Ejikeme a 72 hours ultimatum to appear before the Committee on Pensions for the 2021 budget defence.

The lawmakers expressed displeasure with the executive secretary over her non-appearance before it for the budget defence also turned back her representatives.

The Committee reached the resolution when the Director of Parastatals Pensions Department who represented the Executive Secretary had announced that he was representing his boss who was “unavoidably absent”.

Irked by this, a member of the committee, Chudy Momah moved the motion, calling the attention of the Chairman, Kabiru Hassan, and other members to the absence of the Executive Secretary.

Momah said there were serious issues to defend in the last year’s budget which only the Executive Secretary can give satisfactory answers to.

He said: “We can’t find the head of the agency. What can we tell Nigerians? It is the head of the institution that is liable. I don’t think we should entertain this. Nigerians don’t even know that there is anything called PTAD. Mr. Chairman, I am moving a motion that they should go back from wherever they came from.”

The motion was seconded and the Committee Chairman ruled that the officials should go back, and reappear with their boss on Tuesday next week.