Mercy Chinwo, husband distribute relief items to needy in Port Harcourt

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, distributed food and cash gifts to economically disadvantaged residents in Port Harcourt’s Rumudara community. The outreach, carried out under the Mercy Is Blessed Foundation, aimed to provide support during the holiday season.

The foundation, launched over a year ago, has provided assistance to hundreds of beneficiaries, including housing support, food security initiatives, and vocational training. It has also awarded scholarships worth millions of naira to university students.

Uzochikwa emphasized the importance of giving, citing John 3:16, which highlights God’s love and sacrifice. He noted that the foundation’s goal goes beyond providing temporary relief, aiming to empower and establish sustainable means of income for its beneficiaries.

