Eight Regent School Abuja students win Cambridge awards

Having performed brilliantly and obtained the best results in Nigeria and the world, eight students of Regent School, Abuja are being celebrated by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE)

The board of the school in a statement released to journalists and signed by Andrew Williams said that the school’s management received the information from the British Council and Cambridge International that eight of her students emerged with the best results across 13 subjects in the June 2019 Cambridge IGCSE Examinations in Nigeria and the world.

The school management assured that it will continue to set the pace in its commitment towards providing a holistic experience for all of the students, and equipping them with all the necessary tools to excel in all facets of their promising futures.

“The awards of exceptional performance at a National and International level were granted to seven students. These awards included Highest in the World in Mathematics, achieved by two students.

“The Board and entire Regent family are particularly delighted and proud of the outstanding achievements of the award- winning students. This goes further to reinforce and validates the academic excellence, holistic education and life-long leadership skills provided at The Regent School.

“Just last year, six students of The Regent School achieved the best Cambridge IGCSE results in Nigeria in 7 subjects in the IGCSE examinations of June 2018.

“This perennial endorsement by the British Council and Cambridge International is a testimony of the school’s mantra of “excellence in everything we do”.

“Our students’ impressive results justify their hard work and that of all our dedicated staff,” the statement added.

“We will continue to set the pace in our commitment to providing a holistic experience for all our students, and equipping them with all the necessary tools to excel in all facets of their promising futures.”