Two more COVID-19 patients die in Lagos

Two more Coronavirus patients on admission in Lagos isolation centres have died, bringing fatality figure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to 33.

The deaths occurred hours after the state government announced that 10 staff of Government House, Marina, have tested positive for the disease.

The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, confirmed the death of the two patients in a statement via official social media handle of his ministry on Thursday.

“Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

“Also, 82 new cases of COVID-19 Infection were confirmed on Wednesday and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 1324.

“37 additional fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 19 females & 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358,” he said.