Tinubu to proceed on two weeks annual leave 

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, on Wednesday, for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the President will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires, the statement said.

