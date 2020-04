Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, just shared via his official Twitter page that he has fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

Makinde expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially Professor Alonge Temitope, the Acting Head of Oyo State COVID-19 task force.

The governor shared the news that he is negative of the Coronavirus after taking a second test and will be resuming his duties tomorrow, Monday.

Makinde had announced that he tested positive on 30 March, 2020.