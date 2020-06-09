BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Price Control Act amendment Bill passes second reading

by
Price Control Act amendment Bill passes second reading

A Bill for an Act to Amend the Price Control Act, Cap. P28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 has passed Second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun), the amendment Bill intends to provide for stiffer penalties and make better Provisions for Implementation of the Price Control Regime in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

The Bill was referred to the Committee on Commerce for further legislative works towards its third or final passage.

… Details later

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Lagos loses position on new coronavirus cases table, as 260…

OPEC, Allies agree to extend stringent output curbs

With 348 new cases of #COVID19, Nigeria’s total crosses…

1 of 920