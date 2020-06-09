Price Control Act amendment Bill passes second reading

A Bill for an Act to Amend the Price Control Act, Cap. P28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 has passed Second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun), the amendment Bill intends to provide for stiffer penalties and make better Provisions for Implementation of the Price Control Regime in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

The Bill was referred to the Committee on Commerce for further legislative works towards its third or final passage.

… Details later