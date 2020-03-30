Oyo state governor , Seyi Makinde tests positive for coronavirus

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state has tested positive for having coronavirus, the governor said on his official twitter handle, today.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Makinde said

He noted he has appointed Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. ”Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he said.