Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Breaking NewsLEAD STORY

Oyo state governor , Seyi Makinde tests positive for coronavirus

by
Coronavirus: Oyo increases preventive measures at parastatals

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state has tested positive  for having coronavirus, the governor said on his official twitter handle, today.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Makinde said

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required

He noted he has appointed Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. ”Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he said.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Soyinka disagrees with FG, says knockdown on Lagos, Ogun, …

Nigerian Banks cut customers spending abroad on dollar…

Nigeria records second death from coronavirus

1 of 1,836