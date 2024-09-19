Over 60% of candidates earn 5 credits as NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

60.55 per cent of the 828,284 candidates who sat for the 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) achieved credit in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

This is as NECO on Thursday released the results of the 2024 SSCE.

Report from NECO shows that 706,950 males and 669,473 female candidates registered for the examination, totalling 1,376,423.

Speaking at a press conference in Minna, Dantani Wushishi, NECO Registrar described this year’s result as the best in recent times.

Wushishi said 828,284 representing 60.55 per cent candidates got at least a credit in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The previous year, he said, similar percentage of the candidates recorded a similar feat.

“We are very thankful to God for this and to all those who made it possible.”

Wushishi said this year’s results were released exactly 55 days after the last paper was written.

The registrar gave the breakdown of the number of candidates with special needs as 1,542. He said 1,104 candidates had hearing impairment, 348 candidates with visual impairment, 342 candidates with Albinism, 237 candidates with Autism and 236 candidates with low vision.

On malpractice, he said this year, a total of 8,437 candidates as against 12,030 in 2023l number of candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice during examination which showed a reduction of 30.1 per cent.