MTN shuts stores nationwide following SIM-NIN outrage

MTN Nigeria will not be opening its stores today, Tuesday.

This is a result of the outrage that occurred on Monday after the telco blocked customers’ lines in accordance with a directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

The NCC had ordered telcos to bar lines that have not linked their SIMs with National Identification Numbers (NINs).

At the end of 2023, the regulator asked telcos to disconnect lines that had not been successfully linked with NINs across three phases, with a deadline of July 31, 2024. According to the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the umbrella body for all telcos, customers whose lines were blocked were those with mismatches between their records on both databases (i.e., SIM and NIN).

On Monday, these barred subscribers stormed MTN stores nationwide, creating long queues. The queue at the MTN store at Bode Thomas in Lagos spilt onto the sidewalks and beyond the street curb.

MTN’s store at Allen Avenue, Lagos, was jam-packed. Customers at the MTN store at Berger, Lagos, threatened to break into the store because they were not being attended to. An MTN store in FESTAC was vandalised.

The NCC had to ask telcos to reactive barred lines because of the chaos. On Tuesday, MTN, on X, said, “Y’ello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, July 30th. We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels: myMTN NG App, Zigi Chatbot (0903300001), and IVR (dial 300).”

Since Monday, telcos have released a guide for subscribers on unblocking their lines without visiting their stores.

Despite asking telcos to unbar subscribers, the NCC advised, “Members of the public who have yet to verify their SIMs are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines.