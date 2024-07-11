Minimum Wage: No deal yet with FG – NLC

….Meeting adjourn to next week

Members of organised labour, led by Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, on Thursday, said they are yet to reach a compromise with the federal government on the Minimum Wage.

Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress TUC, while speaking with the State House Journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, disclosed that they did not discuss “ naira and Kobo” during their meeting with the President.

“The meeting was not about negotiation. We just had discussions and we did not discuss naira and kobo, but the meeting continues in a week’s time”.

He disclosed, however, that the labour team, stated that they had put the issues of naira devaluation and the economic difficulties faced by the workers on the table before the President

Joe Ajaero, in his remarks, stated that “ in real terms, it wasn’t a negotiation, it was a discussion

We had all the conversations with his team. No, we made it. By one week time. We didn’t go into naira and kobo. “The status remain. We recommended N250,000 and the federal government said N62,000. That is where we are as at now”

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, however, described the meeting as a” father and children discussion”

“We had a very good meeting and I think we are hopeful that very soon everything will be resolved. She, however, described the meeting as that of a “father and his children”.