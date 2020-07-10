Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, is dead

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency 2, Tunde Braimah, is dead.

Braimoh, a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, died in the early hours of Friday.

Sources say he died in his sleep at his residence.

Until his death, Braimoh, who was in his second term in the Lagos State House of Assembly, was chairman of the House Committee on Information.

Braimoh was a socialite and a grassroots politician.