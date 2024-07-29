Funso Doherty dumps ADC for PDP

Funso Doherty, a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) at the 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Doherty, in a statement on Monday, said he joined the PDP to present a united front to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) that is ruling the state.

“After extensive consultations, it is with humility and great expectations for Lagos State’s future that I announce that I have joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement reads.

“This phase of our journey stems from our belief that Lagos needs a strong, credible alternative to the exclusionary and extractive governance model that has dominated since 1999.

“Despite trillions of Naira spent over a generation, Lagos State still lacks fundamental services: public water supply, reliable and affordable power, quality public education and healthcare, mass housing, robust mass transit, and basic public law and order.”

According to him, the government’s actions also have alarming implications for climate risks like flooding. He believed it was time to present a united front against the current entitled, insensitive, and self-serving leadership that celebrates the unacceptable status quo.

Doherty said: “Our goal is to deliver effective, inclusive, and accountable governance for the people of Lagos.

“With its national presence, institutional structure, and broad recognition, the PDP offers the best platform to challenge the status quo in Lagos State.

“With the right candidates, we can build a successful movement. This decision was made after extensive consultations and consideration of your views.”

The former ADC gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State expressed gratitude to all who provided comments and advice, recognising the challenges ahead.

“We are committed to working with others to bring solutions. Every party faces internal differences and challenges. This is the nature of political parties.

“I invite you to join us in creating a new era of inclusive governance and broad-based, people-driven prosperity in Lagos State,” he added.