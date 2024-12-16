Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ shatters opening weekend box office records.

Funke Akindele, the acclaimed Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has once again proven her box office prowess with her latest release, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’. The film has not only smashed the record for the highest-grossing single-day performance in Nigerian cinema history, raking in a staggering N87.8 million, but it has also set a new benchmark for opening weekend admissions in 2024, drawing in 38,353 eager viewers.

On its opening day alone, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ attracted an impressive 9,409 admissions, surpassing the numbers achieved by Akindele’s previous blockbuster, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, which drew 8,870 admissions despite facing screening limitations at certain cinemas.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ made its grand debut in cinemas across Nigeria and internationally on December 13, 2023, captivating audiences with its star-studded cast. The film’s comedic charm and engaging storyline have resonated with viewers, propelling it to unprecedented heights.

The film’s success extends beyond Nigerian borders. ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ has already made history by selling out two screens in the UK ahead of its December 20th premiere, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian cinema on the global stage. With planned theatrical releases in over 30 countries across six continents, including the US, Canada, UK, and numerous African nations, the film is poised to become a worldwide phenomenon.

While ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ continues to hold several Nollywood records, including the biggest opening weekend and the distinction of being the first film to break the N1 billion mark domestically, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is on track to surpass these achievements. The film’s impressive opening performance suggests that it has the potential to outshine even Akindele’s previous successes, such as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ (N668 million) and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ (N636 million).

The film’s widespread appeal can be attributed to its captivating blend of comedy and drama, coupled with the star power of its ensemble cast. The combination of seasoned actors like Patience Ozokwor with contemporary talents like Nancy Isime, Bisola, Stan Nze, Falz, and others has created a dynamic and engaging cinematic experience that resonates with diverse audiences.

As ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ continues its theatrical run, the film’s box office performance is expected to soar, potentially rivaling the success of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, which grossed over N1 billion in just 21 days. The film’s international release through Nile Entertainment further amplifies its reach and potential for global acclaim.

